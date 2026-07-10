Violent abuse allegations in Central Florida unlicensed elderly patient care emerge during bond hearing

The Brief During a July 9 bond hearing, prosecutors revealed that an unlicensed Central Florida assisted living ring was allegedly linked to physical violence, featuring allegations of patients being tased, pepper-sprayed, and physically beaten. Former staff members testified that those living in the facility were forbidden from contacting law enforcement. 911 logs showed hundreds of dispatches to the Cherish Home Care properties, including five separate calls for patients found without a pulse.



Previous reports of abuse at Cherish Home Care facilities mostly centered around neglect and denial of food and freedoms. We’re now learning this was allegedly a much more violent environment than was understood before.

New details came to light regarding the alleged abuse at multiple unlicensed assisted living facilities in Polk and Osceola Counties – facilities run by Ronald Keith Pack and Marie Carenan.

The backstory:

Ronald Keith Pack, 60, and Marie Carenan, 56, were arrested on June 25 on multiple felony charges concerning elder and disabled adult abuse. The Florida attorney general's office announced the charges after a years-long scheme in which Pack and Carenan allegedly operated eight unlicensed assisted living facilities.

Read more: Florida couple allegedly ran several unlicensed assisted living facilities in Osceola, Polk counties

Elderly physical abuse accusations

What we know:

Now, new details brought to light by a Polk County detective during a July 9 bond hearing alleged the physical abuse of residents in Pack and Carenan's care.

This Polk County detective said he took reports of the house manager at a Cherish Home Care facility tasing two residents, and of Marie Carenan pepper spraying another.

Others on the stand during the couple's bond hearing on Thursday talked about Carenan allegedly hitting and pushing their elderly and disabled patient.

Ronald Pack has also been accused of sexual abuse.

Neglect, house conditions

A former house manager testified that a diabetic was denied his medication, and forbidden from going to the hospital until eventually he had to have toes amputated.

"Did this happen on more than one occasion, where he had to have toes removed because of his unmanaged diabetes?" asked Senior Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Lauryn Day.

"Twice, that I know of," answered Mandy Largent.

Detectives say most of the homes had 10-15 people living there, sharing a single bathroom. Around three people slept in each room, they said, with makeshift partitions hung up. Some people slept in closets.

The houses, several people testified, were roach-infested, and filthy.

Somehow, though, when deputies or other state investigators went to the house, they often found them to be clean, with cleaning supplies still out in the open and the smell of bleach still imminent.

"Did it appear to you that Marie had some sort of heads up or would let you all know if DCF was coming?" Day asked two former Cherish Home Care employees.

"Yes," answered both Mandy Largent and Carol Medina.

Not allowed to call 911, house manager says

"We were not allowed to call 911," testified Mandy Largent, a former house manager who FOX 35 interviewed days after Carenan and Pack’s arrest.

"They weren't allowed to go outside," Carol Medina, another former house manager said on the stand Thursday.

Despite contact with medical services allegedly being largely forbidden, 911 call logs show hundreds of calls for service from these homes, reporting battery and suicide attempts, and at least five calls for people without a pulse.

One of them was Scott Bliege. Day said she found out about him after FOX 35 aired a report interviewing his family. The man’s son, Nicholas Bliege, testified at the bond hearing, and talked with FOX 35 Investigative Reporter Marie Edinger afterward.

"You have people that feel secure, they want to be somewhere where they're going to be taken care of," said Nicholas Bliege, pausing to collect himself as tears gathered in his eyes. "It’s heartbreaking."

Text messages detail abuse, prosecution claims

The prosecutor read aloud text messages she says were sent between the house manager, Carenan and Pack, detailing other forms of abuse.

In these messages, Pack allegedly talks about deliberately starving patients as punishment, keeping cell phones away from residents, and not letting them exit the house.

Ronald to Stanley: "Tell Carissa to go in the room. I don't want to hear them crying," a message said.