Vigil for Israel at University of Florida ends in panic after crowd flees; 5 people hurt, police say

At least five people were hurt Monday night at the University of Florida after crowds attending a candlelight vigil in support of Israel panicked and began to run away, according to the University of Florida Police Department.

According to a news release, people gathered at UF's Turlington Plaza for the candlelight vigil when someone fainted during the program. People then asked for others to call 911, which was "misunderstood by the crowd, which dispersed in a panic," the release said.

Five people were hurt and treated for minor injuries in the rush, police said.

"We have no reason to believe that there was malicious intent behind this incident. It was an accident that was misinterpreted by the crowd that led to panic," said Chief Linfa Stump-Kurnick in a statement.

Officials secured the scene, and were escorting people who left items at the plaza during the rush. Those who are unable to get their items Monday night, will be able to retrieve them Tuesday morning at the UF Public Safety Building.

UF President Ben Sasse spoke during Monday night's vigil, prior to the panic.

"Like so many Gators, Melissa and I are praying. We pray for the families of the dead. We pray for the victims who are in hospitals still fighting for their lives. We pray for the victims who are still held hostage. We pray for peace in an uncertain and dangerous world," according to remarks posted to UF's website.