VIDEOS: Hurricane Sally batters parts of Florida, Alabama with strong winds and flooding

Strong winds, flooding and power outages were reported in Pensacola, Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Sally made its way along the northern Gulf Coast. The system made landfall on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama as a Category 2 storm.

Video recorded by Nicholas Shetley from the Hilton Hotel in Pensacola Beach shows strong wind and rain lashing the area.

The National Hurricane Center said Sally reached sustained winds of 105 mph and that “historic and catastrophic flooding” was likely.

Rob Morgan recorded video of severe flooding in Gulf Shores, Alabama, ahead of Hurricane Sally's landfall.

Nearly 332,000 homes and businesses had lost electricity across Alabama, Florida and Louisiana by Wednesday morning, according to the poweroutage.us site.

Jordan Frakes recorded video of power outages around Pensacola.

