VIDEO: Woman tackles Black teen after wrongly accusing him of stealing her phone

Police in New York City are investigating after a jazz musician said his 14-year-old son was falsely accused of stealing an iPhone at a Lower Manhattan hotel on December 26.

Musician Keyon Harrold posted this footage to Instagram, which shows the incident at the Arlo SoHo hotel. He said the woman in the video "assaulted" his 14-year-old son.

Police said the woman in the footage "falsely accused an innocent 14-year-old teenager of stealing her cellphone."

"She then proceeded to physically attack him and fled the location before police officers arrived on scene," police said.

The NYPD released security footage of the alleged attack in a bid to locate the woman.

The New York Post cited "NYPD sources" as saying the woman was identified as 22-year-old Miya Ponsetto, from California.

