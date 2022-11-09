VIDEO: Will Flagler Beach pier survive Tropical Storm Nicole?

The pier in Flagler Beach is taking yet another beating from a powerful storm.

Though Tropical Storm Nicole has not made landfall in Florida yet, Central Florida beaches, including Flagler Beach are already seeing significant beach erosion from the approaching tropical storm.

On Wednesday afternoon, FOX 35 News captured video of debris from the pier swirling around in the water beneath it. The pier is still dealing with structural damages from Ian.

Projects are underway to repair it and the sand dunes nearby.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Nicole mad landfall in the Bahamas and is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane (category 1) when it reaches the east coast of Florida Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for new developments.