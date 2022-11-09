Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Lake County, Seminole County, Seminole County, Volusia County, Volusia County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 9:00 AM EST, Orange County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 3:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM EST until FRI 1:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Sumter County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Airport Weather Warning
until THU 8:45 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County
Flood Watch
from WED 7:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County

VIDEO: Will Flagler Beach pier survive Tropical Storm Nicole?

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 2:29PM
Flagler County
FOX 35 Orlando

Flagler Beach Pier dominated by waves ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

A wooden pier at Flagler Beach was dominated by waves on Wednesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole begins to impact the eastern coast. The storm made landfall Wednesday in the Bahamas shortly before noon, and is expected to strengthen further before making landfall in Florida.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The pier in Flagler Beach is taking yet another beating from a powerful storm. 

Though Tropical Storm Nicole has not made landfall in Florida yet, Central Florida beaches, including Flagler Beach are already seeing significant beach erosion from the approaching tropical storm.

On Wednesday afternoon, FOX 35 News captured video of debris from the pier swirling around in the water beneath it. The pier is still dealing with structural damages from Ian. 

RELATED: Tropical Storm Nicole tracker: Live webcam of Florida's Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral

Projects are underway to repair it and the sand dunes nearby.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Tropical Storm Nicole mad landfall in the Bahamas and is forecast to become a hurricane near the northwestern Bahamas and remain a hurricane (category 1) when it reaches the east coast of Florida Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

Stay with the FOX 35 Storm Team for new developments. 