VIDEO: Wild boar busts into Florida home, rams deputy in 'hog-wild' interaction

A Florida family was stunned when a wild boar decided to bust into their home and go "hog wild." Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) captured the incident on bodycam footage as they helped to remove the wild animal.

Wild boar invades Lee County home

What we know:

On Thursday, deputies with the LCSO responded to a home on East 3rd Street in Lee County.

When officials arrived at the scene, they were shocked to discover a wild boar inside the home.

Deputies learned the boar had gone rouge and busted through one of the home's sliding glass doors.

Bodycam footage from the deputies captured the incident on video. See the video below.

In the video, deputies can be seen entering the home and walking into what appears to be the living room where a large wild boar is lounging.

"Gosh!" a deputy exclaims in the video.

"That's a big, feral animal," one of the homeowners says.

The boar is later seen running straight at one of the deputies before then dashing out the door. The deputy uses a rope to help wrangle the boar who continues to charge at him.

After some work, officials were able to safely remove the boar and return him to his real home in the woods.