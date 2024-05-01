VIDEO: The baby foxes are back in Oviedo... and they're growing!

A family of red foxes made a surprise visit to an Oviedo neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The playful fox pups were caught on camera by a local resident who shared the adorable footage with FOX 35 News. In the video, you can see two of the young foxes playing with their mother, jumping, tackling, and nibbling each other.

It's amazing to see how much these young foxes have grown in just two weeks. The last time they were spotted, four of the pups were clustered together, enjoying the sun and sharing a few scratches. But now, they are bigger, more confident, and full of personality.

Red foxes are a naturalized species in Florida and can be found all over the state. Although they are typically nocturnal animals, they are known to come out during the day to enjoy the Florida weather. It's always a treat to see these beautiful creatures in their natural habitat, and this family of foxes reminds us of the wonders of nature and the importance of preserving it for future generations.