Video shows Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood chasing down suspect

Video was released on Wednesday of Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood chasing down a suspect.

The Sheriff joined other deputies in a hot pursuit after officials said that a suspect, who started the chase, tried to speed away in a stolen truck.

The chase stretched from Interstate 4 (I-4) to Interstate 95 (I-95).

The driver spun off the road and that is when officers pulled him out of the vehicle and arrested him.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.