Video shows Altamonte Springs police officers frantically attempt to rescue residents from apartment building

Flames can be seen flying from an apartment building in Altamonte Springs as officers and fire crews rushed to save those who might've been trapped.

In one body cam video, an officer attempts to kick a door down just feet away from the flames. He then runs for cover as the smoke becomes too much to bear.

A few seconds later, he sets off again, attempting to get residents out of their apartments. Fire crews then arrive on the scene as the officer continues to go door to door to alert neighbors who may still be inside their homes.

"There's a juvenile inside, but it is way too hot"

A second body cam video shows the perspective of an officer who arrived with the first officer at a building within the complex that appeared to be fully engulfed in flames.

The officer can be heard saying, "There's a juvenile inside, but it is way too hot."

That juvenile was 11-year-old Romon Thomas. The father of Romon's best friend at the complex attempted to rescue him from the apartment but was unsuccessful as the flames were just too hot.

Moments after speaking with neighbors about children who are still inside the blazed apartment complex, fire crews show up.

Altamonte Springs City Manager Frank Martz says the last full fire inspection at the complex was in 2019, which the complex passed. The inspections don't happen every year, but Martz says every issue that has been observed at the complex in the past has been corrected.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.