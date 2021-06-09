Expand / Collapse search

Video shows bear stuck at the top of utility pole in Arizona

By FOX 35 News Staff
WILCOX, Arizona - A bear found itself stuck in an awkward situation in Arizona.

An electrician spotted the big guy trapped on a power pole near Wilcox. 

"Alright, little bear. Time to get off this pole," a worker says in the video while trying to help the bear. 

He and his apprentice cut the power and used a bucket to help set the bear free.

"Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Co-op employees Warner Newbauer and Efren Gallego coaxed a young bear off a utility pole yesterday from the basket of their boom truck after cutting the power," the Arizona Game and Fish Department Tucson wrote in a Facebook post. "The bear, likely startled up the pole, had risked electrocution." 

The bear was able to back its way down and scamper off. Officials say the bear was uninjured. 