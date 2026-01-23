Palm Bay man charged after child reports days of alleged confinement and abuse, police say

The Brief Palm Bay man Joseph Mazzella is charged with aggravated child abuse after a child attempted suicide, according to authorities. The child reported being beaten, locked in a room, and forced to use a bucket in which to urinate. Mazzella admitted some abuse, according to investigators, and posted $15,000 bond.



A Palm Bay man has been charged with aggravated child abuse after police say a child was beaten, locked in a room for days and forced to use a bucket as a bathroom, allegations that came to light after the child attempted suicide at school.

Police said the investigation began earlier this week when the child tried to hang himself at school and told officers he "had enough" of ongoing physical and mental abuse.

The backstory:

According to charging documents, the child reported being punched repeatedly, struck with broomsticks and hit with a clothes rack. Police said the child was allegedly confined to a room for extended periods — sometimes up to a week — and provided food and a bucket to urinate in.

Joseph Anthony Mazzella, 61, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Police said Mazzella admitted to striking the child with a closed fist and throwing a clothes rack, though he claimed he did not know whether it hit the child. Investigators said Mazzello also acknowledged that locking the child in a room for days had occurred.

Another child interviewed by police told investigators the victim had been locked in a room for months over the summer, according to the report.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Police said the child described being called worthless and being punched in the head and torso multiple times. When questioned about the abuse, Mazzella allegedly compared the child to boxer Mike Tyson, saying the child could "take a hit," according to police records.

The alleged abuse is believed to have occurred in Palm Bay, though authorities said it remains unclear exactly where it took place. Court documents do not specify the relationship between Mazzella and the child.

What's next:

Mazzella posted a $15,000 bond and was released from custody. His next court date has not been scheduled.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was contacted regarding whether a separate investigation has been opened and whether any other children in Mazzella’s care have been removed from the home. Police said that the review was ongoing.

Attempts to reach Mazzello for comment were unsuccessful.