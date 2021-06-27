Video: Photos of those missing after Surfside condo collapse posted on fence nearby

Search and rescue efforts continue Sunday in the rubble of a collapsed 12-story condominium tower near Miami. The death toll is now at 5 with another 156 people unaccounted for.

In addition, other unspecified human remains have been found and are being sent to the medical examiner. DNA samples are being collected from family members to help identify them.

Throughout the day, rescue workers scoured the mountain of debris with trained dogs and sonar, searching for any survivors. "Our top priority continues to be search and rescue and saving any lives that we can," Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Saturday.

Victoria Mayer and her son Antonio visit a makeshift memorial at the site of a collapsed building in Surfside, Florida, north of Miami Beach,on June 26, 2021. Victoria said she has lived in Surfside for two years and is originally from Argentina.

Footage taken by Instagram user @musicskillsbenecio shows that photos of the missing were posted on a fence near the search site.

