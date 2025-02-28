Video: PGA Tour star Billy Horschel shoos gator off Florida course with golf club in wild scene

The Brief Brevard County's PGA Tour star golfer Billy Horschel was seen recently shooing a gator off the course with his golf club as it tried to approach him during his round. The incident took place Thursday during the first round of the Cognizant Classic at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. The video has since gone viral on social media.



PGA Tour star golfer Billy Horschel was seen recently shooing a gator off a Florida course with his golf club as it tried to approach him during his round.

The incident took place Thursday during the first round of the Cognizant Classic at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The video has since gone viral on social media.

What happens in the viral video?

In the video, Horschel is spotted with his 60-degree wedge shooing a gator approaching him during his round, and he entered the clubhouse tied in 16th place with a 5-under performance.

The gator emerged as Horschel finished his sixth hole during the round, and he found the gator while walking to the next tee box.

Looking unbothered, Horschel poked at the gator, and it retreated to the water.

After the round, Horschel spoke about the moment that went viral on social media.

"I'm not afraid of gators," Horschel told FOX News. "Listen, as I tell most people, I said, 'They're more afraid of you.' The majority of the time, they're only going to come after you during mating season where they're a little aggressive, and then if you're around their nest when they've got some eggs. The majority of the time, they're fine."

Did the gator affect Billy Horschel's performance on the course?

By the numbers:

Horschel ended his day with four birdies, one eagle and one bogey. The bogey came on the par-4 second hole, but he eagled the par-5 third to get back under par.

Horschel birdied holes eight, nine and 10, and, after cooling off a bit on the back nine with some pars, he finished his round with a birdie on the par-5 18th.

Who is Billy Horschel?

The backstory:

Horschel, 38, is an American professional golfer who currently plays on the PGA Tour. He first turned professional in 2009.

Horschel was born in Brevard County and is an alumnus of the University of Florida.

Horschel is married to Brittany Nelson, another golfer who attended the University of Florida. The pair were married in 2010, and they have three children.

