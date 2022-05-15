Video: Mugger pistol-whips victim in Queens

The NYPD is hunting for a man seen in a surveillance video beating his victim with a handgun during a mugging in Queens.

According to police, the victim, a 24-year-old man, was walking on a sidewalk on 89th Avenue and 217th Street at around 9:30 a.m. on May 13 in Queens Village when the suspect approached him from behind.

Authorities say a physical struggle between the pair ensued, followed by the suspect producing a gun and beginning to beat his victim with it.

Police say the suspect hit the victim about the head with the firearm several times before taking roughly $4,200 and running away.

The victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition for bleeding and lacerations to the head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.