VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out at building near Florida Turnpike

A massive fire broke out at a building near the Florida Turnpike in Orlando on Monday morning.

SKYFOX flew over the scene on S Apopka Vineland Road where heavy flames and black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

A search of the address on Google revealed the building is possibly a plant nursery.

Orange County Fire Rescue said flames were showing when they arrived, causing a partial roof collapse.

The fire has since been knocked down. There were no reported injuries.

The state fire marshal is investigating.