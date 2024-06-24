Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out at building near Florida Turnpike

Updated  June 24, 2024 8:50am EDT
SKYFOX is flying over the scene near an Orlando plant nursery where crews are battling a massive fire.

ORLANDO, Fla. - A massive fire broke out at a building near the Florida Turnpike in Orlando on Monday morning.

SKYFOX flew over the scene on S Apopka Vineland Road where heavy flames and black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.

A search of the address on Google revealed the building is possibly a plant nursery.

Image 1 of 3

 

Orange County Fire Rescue said flames were showing when they arrived, causing a partial roof collapse. 

The fire has since been knocked down. There were no reported injuries. 

The state fire marshal is investigating. 