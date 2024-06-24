VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out at building near Florida Turnpike
ORLANDO, Fla. - A massive fire broke out at a building near the Florida Turnpike in Orlando on Monday morning.
SKYFOX flew over the scene on S Apopka Vineland Road where heavy flames and black smoke could be seen billowing into the air.
A search of the address on Google revealed the building is possibly a plant nursery.
Orange County Fire Rescue said flames were showing when they arrived, causing a partial roof collapse.
The fire has since been knocked down. There were no reported injuries.
The state fire marshal is investigating.