VIDEO: Jon Sumrall first press conference as new Florida Gators head coach

The Brief New Florida Gators head football coach Jon Sumrall held his first press conference on Monday. He listed his priorities and expectations. "That passion and enthusiasm, that fire, that's part of what attracted me here because I'm wired the same way."



New Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall listed a number of goals and expectations ahead of him during his first press conference on Monday:

- Coach the team

- Focus on the team's current players. Retention.

- Recruit. Recruit. Recruit.

- Build a winning program

- Championships

You can watch the full press conference above.

On family and life in Gainesville, Florida

"I can assure you our family is ‘all in’ to this university and all into this community. We will be connected, we will be engaged. We're excited to do life in Gainesville. We're excited to partner with everyone here. The only way we know how to do it is all in," he said.

On the Florida Gators football team

"My number one job is to coach the team. Maybe future Gators matter to me. Current Gators matter more. I'm going to give more to the guys in the back of the room that are on our football team."

On recruiting

"I'll recruit with my hair on fire. I'll recruit all the time," he said. "I'm constantly recruiting."

On Gator Nation

"I love, love, love your passion and your enthusiasm. Eighteen straight sell-outs here in "the Swamp." That streaks not ending anytime soon. But that passion and enthusiasm, that fire, that's part of what attracted me here because I'm wired the same way. The standard here is championships. That's why I came. I'm built for this job. I was made for this job. Winners win. I'm a winner. We're gonna win."

Who is Jon Sumrall?

Jon Sumrall was hired to lead Tulane University's football team in December 2023 – the school's 42nd football head coach, according to his online bio.

Before that, he coached the team at Troy University. He also was the linebackers coach at Ole Miss in 2018. Before that, he was the co-defensive coordinator at Tulane.

He played football at the University of Kentucky as a linebacker. He was redshirted as a freshman, according to his online bio. He graduated with a degree in finance and served as a graduate assistant for the Wildcats during the 2005 and 2006 seasons.

Sumrall has several accomplishments under his belt. He led Troy University to a 23-4 record, two Sun Belt Conference championships, double-digital winning steaks, and was named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year, according to his Tulane University bio.

Twice, he's been a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year.

Coaching history

2024-25 Head Coach, Tulane

2022-23 Head Coach, Troy

2021 Defensive Coordinator, Kentucky

2019-20 Assistant Coach, Inside Linebackers, Kentucky

2018 Assistant Coach, Linebackers, Ole Miss

2015-17 Assistant Head Coach, Linebackers/Special Teams, Troy

2012-14 Defensive Coordinator, Tulane

2010-11 Assistant Head Coach, Defensive Coordinator, San Diego

2007-09 Defensive Line, San Diego

2005-06 Graduate Assistant, Kentucky