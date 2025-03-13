VIDEO: Hungry alligator blocks Florida pizza delivery driver from reaching customer's door

The Brief While delivering a pizza to a hungry customer in Florida, the driver faced an unexpected surprise: an 8-foot alligator! What unfolded next was captured on a police officer’s body camera.

A delivery driver in Florida was going about her job – delivering a pizza to a hungry customer – when she encountered an unexpected challenge: an 8-foot alligator!

An officer from the Bradenton Police Department, who responded to the scene due to the reptile, alerted the delivery driver to the gator hiding under a white van parked in the customer's driveway.

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

The officer, identified only as Officer Olson by the department, could be seen on his body camera footage advising the driver to "maybe, go around the back" to complete the delivery. However, the delivery driver, understandably, was hesitant to get any closer to the alligator.

"I'm a little scared," she responded. "Do you want to do it officer?"

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

A neighbor called the customer to warn her about the large gator in her driveway, but police said the message to use the back door didn’t get through. Instead, the customer headed to the front door for the meal, and that’s when Officer Olson stepped in.

What they're saying:

Officer Olson: "Ma'am, get back over there. There's an alligator right under your car!"

Customer: "Oh my God!"

Officer Olson: "Go in the house!"

Customer: "Oh my heaven, there's a big alligator under my car! Oh, my Lordy!"

Officer Olson: "Get in the house!"

Customer: "Where's my pizza?"

Officer Olson: "I'll take it to the back door!"

Customer: "Holy s**t!"

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

Credit: Bradenton Police Department

After safely delivering the pizza to the customer via the back door, the customer mentioned she wanted a photo of the gator. The officer happily obliged, taking her phone to snap a picture of the alligator before Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) trappers arrived to relocate it "away from the neighborhood (and Italian restaurants)," according to police.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: Bradenton Police Department

