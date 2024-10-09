Video: Florida traffic camera captured tornado as Hurricane Milton impacts state

Expand / Collapse search
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Flagler County, Coastal Volusia County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Volusia County, Lake County, Sumter County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:41 AM EDT until WED 12:15 PM EDT, Osceola County, Orange County, Brevard County, Volusia County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 10:49 AM EDT until WED 4:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:23 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Polk County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:20 AM EDT until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Osceola County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 1:59 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 3:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Volusia County

By
Published  October 9, 2024 10:33am EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. - A live camera from the Florida Department of Transportation spotted a confirmed tornado on the ground Wednesday morning in South Florida as Hurricane Milton barrels toward the state.

The funnel cloud was initially spotted on the CCat Toll Plaza camera near Alligator Alley in Tamarac, which is in Broward County. The tornado was moving toward Palm Beach County, FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Brooks Garner said. It eventually appeared to pull away from the ground and dissipate into the cloud.

Hurricane Milton is still hours away from landfall, but the storm's outer bands are already bringing rain, wind and the potential for tornadoes across the state.

The tornado threat for central Florida will grow Wednesday afternoon as the hurricane approaches the Gulf Coast, Garner said.

"Tornadoes are a common element during hurricanes, specifically the outer bands, like where these occurred," said FOX 35 meteorologist Jessica Dobson.

"It's pretty rare that we see them so visibly like these – especially on a DOT cam," she said.

Florida's Gulf Coast is expected to see extremely dangerous, life-threatening storm surge as Hurricane Milton gets closer, as well as heavy rain, flooding, damaging winds. Heavy rain, damaging winds, flooding, and tornadoes are the main threats for Central Florida.

