Video: Florida man drives Mustang through Daytona Beach airport gate, tried to board 3 planes

The Brief Bodycam video shows the moments a man was arrested at Daytona Beach Airport after allegedly driving through a gate and onto the runway, before bailing attempting to get into three small planes. Byran J. Parker was arrested and booked on several charges, including aircraft piracy. "I don't remember. I was at my house. I went to an AA meeting, and next thing I know, I'm doing cocaine, drinking, and smoking pot," he said in the video.



The Volusia Sheriff's Office released bodycam footage of a man's arrest at Daytona Beach Airport, after he allegedly drove his Mustang through a gate and across an active taxiway, before bailing and attempting to board three small planes.

Bryan J. Parker, 58, of Holly Hill, was arrested on several charges, including aircraft piracy, burglary, indecent exposure, criminal mischief, DUI, and

Deputies said Parker nearly hit a student-training plane that was on the taxiway. The airport itself said the entire incident occurred in roughly 30 seconds with an airport gate agent and Embry-Riddle security detaining the man before deputies arrived.

No one was hurt, officials said.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office released a photo showing Bryan J. Parker being detained at Daytona Beach Airport. He's accused of driving through an airport fence and attempting to access several planes. Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office, Volusia County Expand

"I don't remember. I was at my house. I went to an AA meeting, and next thing I know, I'm doing cocaine, drinking, and smoking pot," he said in the video." — Bryan Parker, according to VSO bodycam

Parker told deputies that he could not remember what happened, as he sat on the ground in the middle of the airport with parked small planes nearby.

He then told them he was at his house, attended an AA meeting, and "next thing I know, I'm doing cocaine, drinking, and smoking pot."

He then said he crashed hit car, which another deputy pointed out was still at the airport.

The backstory:

Deputies said around 4:20 p.m., a blue Ford Mustang plowed through the gate at Daytona Beach Airport's international terminal and was headed towards Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University's side of the airport.

Officials said Parker drove into the taxiway and nearly hit an Embry-Riddle plane that was taxiing.

Deputies said the man got out of his vehicle and tried to get into the plane, which had people in it at the time. He failed and allegedly ran to another part of the airport and tried to get into another plane.

He was booked into jail on several charges:

Aircraft piracy

Burglary of an unoccupied conveyance

Trespass upon operation area of an airport

Indecent exposure (2 counts)

Criminal mischief

DUI with damage

Refused to submit to DUI testing

DUI alcohol/drugs, 3rd offense within 10 years

Where is Daytona Beach International Airport?

JetBlue, American, Breeze, and Delta all have some commercial flights out of Daytona Beach International Airport. Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University is also housed at the airport, where students learn to operate and fly smaller planes.