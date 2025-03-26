Video: Florida sheriffs honor life of K-9 partner 'Junny' after long battle with cancer

The Brief After a long and courageous battle with cancer, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey's K-9, "Junny," has died. Junny was originally gifted to the sheriff’s office by the Jimmy Ryce Center to search for abducted and lost children. The agency plans to host a memorial service for the dedicated and loyal companion next week.



It is said that a good dog only breaks your heart once, and Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said his earth broke yesterday when his K-9 companion "Junny" died after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

The agency held an "End of Watch" ceremony for Junny on Tuesday, a tradition of respect and mourning, which included a funeral procession with a police escort to honor the fallen K-9.

‘Dedicated and loyal companion’

What they're saying:

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office announced the death of Junny on March 25.

The agency said Junny will forever be remembered as an ambassador for the protection of children and pets.

"Junny was not just a good dog, he was a great dog, and to me and our community he will always be ‘America’s Top Police Dog!’ Ivey said in a social media post Wednesday. "Words cannot express how much I am hurting right now, but I know how truly blessed I am that Junny shared his life with me, our agency and our community! He was the most loyal and loving dog who loved our citizens and being our agency’s mascot! … As anyone who knew him already knows, Junny lived the best of lives and was spoiled rotten!"

See the video the agency put together honoring Junny below.

What's next:

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office plans to host a memorial service for Junny next week. However, an official date and time have not yet been announced.

Who was K-9 Junny?

The backstory:

Junny was originally gifted to the sheriff’s office by the Jimmy Ryce Center to search for abducted and lost children.

Junny was not only an ambassador to the agency, but he also carried on the legacy of Junny Rios-Martinez, who was abducted and murdered in 1991 in Brevard County.

Ivey said Junny’s initial role with the agency in 2014 was searching for missing children and seniors with dementia, but in 2018 he took on the role of being the agency's mascot and his partner.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said Junny was his best partner and the agency's mascot. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

Ivey said Junny loved going to schools, special events and hanging out at the office. More than anything else, he loved walking and riding in his personal side-by-side during parades. And, of course, he loved BBQ and ice cream.



In February, the agency opened a brand-new animal medical center that was named in Junny's honor as the "K-9 Junny Animal Medical Center."



From charity events, to lectures, to responding to hurricanes, Junny traveled with Ivey everywhere he went.

He visited Washington, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and communities all over Florida.

Ivey said Junny loved riding with him in his truck that was specially outfitted for his comfort. Ivey joked: "Somewhere along the way, I realized I was Junny’s Uber Driver!"

