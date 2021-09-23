Video appears to show pedestrian being hit by school bus in Orlando

A pedestrian was seriously injured after reportedly being hit by a car and then a school bus in Orange County on Thursday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Officials told FOX 35 News that a 25-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk near Americana Blvd. and Texas Ave. when he was struck by a vehicle.

FOX 35 is told the driver of the vehicle did stay at the scene.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 35 News app. Download for iOS or Android

The school bus was taking students to Oak Ridge High School when the crash occurred. None of them were injured. The bus did stop at the scene and students did have to be transferred to another bus.

"It was determined that the pedestrian made contact with the left front tire of the school bus, after being struck by the passenger vehicle first," FHP said in an update.

Video sent in by a FOX 35 viewer shows one person on a stretcher being transported.

FHP says the pedestrian has serious injuries but was reported to be stable at the hospital.

Charges are pending against the driver for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

This is a developing story. Watch FOX 35 News for updates.