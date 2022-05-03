Video: Anti-abortion activist scales 60-floor San Francisco Salesforce Tower

A man who describes himself in his social media profile as "Pro-Life Spiderman" was seen scaling the 60-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, a wild scene captured on video by awe-struck onlookers.

Upon reaching the top of the approximately 1,000-foot-tall skyscraper around 11 a.m., he was taken into custody.

MORE: San Francisco rally to protest possible overturn of Roe V. Wade

Officer Robert Rueca said that police were flagged down at 9:20 a.m. by people who spotted the climber on the city's tallest building.

The climber, whose social handle is Maison DesChamps, posted on his Instagram story during the climb. He said that "things were going good" but he wished he had a little water. He also admitted that he was "kinda trippin.'"

Police closed nearby streets and sent medics to 415 Mission Street.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that the person "is placing firefighters lives and the [public's] safety at risk. AVOID THE AREA and join us in condemning this action."

By 11 a.m, the climber was taken into custody upon ascending to the roof, as officers were waiting for him at the top of the building.

Though it wasn't possible to speak to the climber mid-ascent, it's highly likely that he would support the Supreme Court overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, it would quickly split the country into states with abortion access and those that outlaw it.

WATCH: Climber reaches the top of Salesforce

He also posted a rant against Dr. Cesare Santangelo of Washington, D.C., who has performed abortions in the past and has been a target of many on the religious right.

In California, Democrats who wield control of the state Legislature and the governor’s office issued a joint statement late Monday announcing they would seek to amend the state’s constitution to enshrine abortion rights.

The Supreme Court confirmed the leaked draft to Politico was an authentic document but said Tuesday "it does not represent a decision by the court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case."

The Salesforce Tower climber was taken into custody at the top of the building. May 3, 2022

A man who describes himself in his social media profile as "Pro-Life Spiderman" was seen scaling the 60-floor Salesforce tower in San Francisco on Tuesday morning, a wild scene captured on video. May 3, 2022