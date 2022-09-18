Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: Alleged DUI driver crashes into Florida deputy's patrol car

By FOX 35 News Staff
Volusia County
A driver was arrested on a charge of DUI after deputies said he crashed into the back of a Volusia Sheriff's Office's patrol car.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Body camera video captured the moment an alleged DUI driver crashed into a Volusia County deputy's patrol car Friday night. 

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on US 17 while deputies were working on a different traffic crash.

In the video, both the driver's vehicle and the patrol car were visibly damaged. 

(Photo via Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The deputies involved in the crash are expected to be OK, the sheriff's office said. 

The driver was arrested on charges of DUI with injury and refusal to submit to testing with a prior refusal. 