WATCH: 3 saved from Florida canal after being trapped in overturned car

An Amazon worker, fire rescue officials, and deputies worked together to save three people who were trapped in an overturned car in a Florida canal on Oct. 8.

Bodycam footage, released by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, shows an officer arriving at a hectic scene involving an overturned car.

An Amazon worker was trying to help rescue the people trapped in the car prior to being joined by deputies and other emergency personnel.

A deputy can be seen standing on one side of the car, while the Amazon worker is on the other side attempting to rescue the three people trapped.

All three people were eventually pulled from the submerged car.