Venice police issue warning for pedestrians after another massive gator sighting

Another day, another Florida gator crosses a road and stops traffic.

In Venice, a massive gator was seen crossing the road at Bird Bay Circle and Bird Bay West on Tuesday evening.

Police shared video of the slow-moving reptile. Units used their patrol vehicles to block traffic and create space for the alligator to make its way from one end of the street to the other.

Venice officers are warning walkers in the area after the gator made its way into a drainage ditch.

This comes after two previous alligator sightings in Venice. The most recent occurred on Easter Sunday in the Harrington Lake community. Sarasota County followed the large reptile as it slowly roamed the neighborhood before making its way into a lake.

Prior to that, another massive alligator – with a missing foot – crossed Jacaranda Boulevard and halted traffic during the evening rush hour. Video showed the moment it crawled underneath a driver's pickup truck, shaking the vehicle as it made its way to the other side.

The alligator sightings are a reminder to visitors and locals that alligator mating season has begun, meaning males are on the move.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), mating usually occurs in May or June. Females typically form nests in August and September, where they will then lay on average between 30 and 50 eggs in late June or early July. Hatching takes place August through September.

"If you see an alligator leave it alone, give it its distance," Costell said.

While giving an alligator its distance is important year-round, it's especially important during mating season. FWC is reminding folks to only swim in designated areas during daylight hours and keep pets away from fresh or brackish water.