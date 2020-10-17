Vehicle submerged in pond with body inside could be missing Belle Isle woman, police say

article

The Orlando Police Department is investigating whether the discovery of a vehicle and a body found submerged in a retention pond is that of missing Belle Isle woman Stephanie Hollingsworth.

Hollingsworth was last seen on Sept. 25, along with her Chevy Tahoe.

On Saturday afternoon, searchers, along with the woman's family, were flying a drone near Dowden Road and Story Time Drive in the Innovation Way area when they discovered a vehicle inside a retention pond, according to the Orlando Police Department

A dive team with the Orlando Fire Department confirmed that a deceased person was inside the vehicle, according to a news release from Orlando police.

Crews are working to recover the vehicle and positively identify the person inside.

The Belle Isle Police Department is aware of the discovery and has been in contact with the Hollingsworth family.

