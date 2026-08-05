Teen arrested in deadly shooting of 4-year-old boy at Orlando apartment complex, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a 4-year-old boy at an Orlando apartment complex in July, according to the police department.
The suspect, identified as Brandon Sir Nevaeh McCloud, was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Orlando Police Fugitive Task Force.
The backstory:
On July 17, police officers responded to the Stella West Apartments near Silver Star Road after reports of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a child with a gunshot wound.
The boy was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital as a trauma alert, but he later died from his injuries.
What we know:
During the investigation, police said investigators determined that McCloud was handling a gun "in a careless manner" at the time of the shooting.
McCloud faces a charge of manslaughter.
Police have not released any additional details about the case, but said the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: This story was written with information released by the Orlando Police Department and from previous FOX 35 reporting.