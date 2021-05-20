'Use caution': Fire creates smoke impact on Florida highway, officials say
article
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service said that there is a fire in Volusia County on Tiger Bay State Forest.
They said that the fire is about 25 acres large.
While no structures are in danger, smoke is impacting U.S. 92.
"Use caution when driving or avoid the area," the Florida Forest Service warned.
Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.
MORE FROM VOLUSIA COUNTY:
Advertisement
- Welcome to Rockville 2021 lineup announced
- New Smyrna Beach considers modular homes aimed at addressing homelessness
- Volusia County council votes to keep short-term rental ordinance in place
- ‘A freak accident’: Beloved skydiver killed in mid-air collision Sunday
- Baby dolphin washes ashore at Central Florida beach, officials say