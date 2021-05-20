Expand / Collapse search

'Use caution': Fire creates smoke impact on Florida highway, officials say

Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Forest Service said that there is a fire in Volusia County on Tiger Bay State Forest.

They said that the fire is about 25 acres large.

While no structures are in danger, smoke is impacting U.S. 92. 

"Use caution when driving or avoid the area," the Florida Forest Service warned.

