New Smyrna Beach considers modular homes aimed at addressing homelessness

article

Leaders in New Smyrna Beach said the homeless population has grown in the city. The city developed an idea for a homeless center that would include modular homes.

City Manager Khalid Resheidat said they hope using trailers would make the plan more cost-effective, and said the trailers could be sold off if the center didn’t work out.

"People have been coming to city commission meetings complaining about the homeless," said Resheidat. "The city commission felt like there’s a need that we have to address the issue."

MORE NEWS: Forecasters tracking system with potential to become named storm

Though the concept and the location have not been approved, the city is eying a site off Industrial Park Avenue near Turnbull Bay Road. David Kulsa, who lives nearby, said it’s not an appropriate spot.

"There’s a play park right down the street here where there’s a dog park, and they’re putting in a new jungle gym set, and at the end of the street there’s a skate park," he said.

TRENDING: PHOTOS: Florida diver comes face-to-face with massive bull shark

Resheidat said the city understands neighbors’ concerns, adding they will get feedback from them before anything is decided.

"When we come in to discuss specific sites we will have a public meeting to hear the concerns from adjacent neighbors, adjacent neighborhoods, adjacent properties," he said.

Though there won’t be a vote on the shelter at Tuesday’s council meeting, residents tell FOX35 they plan to pack the building to speak out.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.