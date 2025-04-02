US issues new travel advisory for The Bahamas: What to know

The U.S. Department of State is urging travelers to be extra cautious when visiting The Bahamas, as crime, including armed robberies and sexual assaults, can occur.

Nassau and Freeport are particularly affected, so it's important to stay alert and be aware of your surroundings, officials said.

Why was the travel warning issued?

The travel warning for the Bahamas was issued on March 31 due to the risk of violent crime such as armed robberies, burglaries, and sexual assaults.

The most reported crimes have happened in popular tourist destinations like Nassau and Freeport on New Providence and Grand Bahama islands, officials said. In the "Over the Hill" area in Nassau, south of Shirley Street, gangs have killed residents, according to authorities.

There is also a risk of injuries and deaths on the water, as boating is poorly regulated and some operators may not be licensed or insured. Additionally, shark attacks have also resulted in serious injuries and deaths.

What does it mean?

A travel advisory is issued by the government to inform travelers about potential risks or safety concerns in a specific destination.

It provides guidance on how to stay safe, such as avoiding certain areas, being cautious about certain activities, or following specific rules while traveling.

If you choose to travel to The Bahamas, officials advise keeping doors and windows locked, avoiding physical resistance during a robbery, and checking your bags for firearms or ammunition, as travelers caught with these items may face arrest, jail time, and fines.

Where is The Bahamas?

The Bahamas is an island nation in the Caribbean, located northeast of Cuba and southeast of Florida.

