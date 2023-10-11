Don't be fooled: UPS package delivery scam on the rise ahead of holiday season, Florida deputies warn

‘Tis (almost) the season for giving, but it’s also the season for scams.

Floridians are finding themselves in the crosshairs of a UPS package delivery scam just as the holiday rush begins, and deputies across the state are warning residents on the dangerous trend on the rise.

Deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office are keeping residents informed about the package delivery scam, which involves receiving an email about your package that's pending delivery.

"These types of scams become more frequent as we get closer to the holidays when more people are expecting deliveries," the Highlands County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook. "This is 100 percent a scam."

How to notice a scam email or message from UPS

Deputies are urging the public to double-check the sender's email address.

There's also similar emails that ask customers to verify their information by clicking on a link. Deputies are saying not to click this link. Other scammers will also send text messages to your phone, but you should be aware that UPS, FedEx and the United States Postal Service will not send you text messages asking for information, deputies added.

UPS said that common scams center on a payment that's needed or overdue, funds required for package delivery and account or payment info requested.

How to recognize and report fraud

UPS shared the following tips on its website that help customers recognize and report fraud:

Slow down: Scammers rely on urgency to create panic. Be cautious of anything that implies you must act immediately. Take the time to review the message, then review it again.

Don’t click, check the link: Legitimate UPS links will start with "https://www.ups.com", "https://billing.ups.com", "https://go.ups.com" or "http:/links4.upsemail.com".

Check the details: Are there spelling or grammar errors? Generic greetings, like "Sir or Madame?" Fraudsters will frequently use small typos to trick you into clicking on the link.

Report it: Report it to the Federal Trade Commission

Delete and block it: So you don’t accidentally interact with it later.

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is: Scammers may sell fake labels at deep discounts.

Will UPS ever contact me?

UPS said there's a few valid forms of communication that will come from the shipping company.

Phone calls from UPS will come from 1-833-242-1931, while text messages will come from 94601, 69877, 48515 or 52892.

Here's a list of valid email addresses from UPS:

accountconfirm@ups.com

mcinfo@ups.com

pkginfo@ups.com

customer-notifications@ups.com

auto-notify@ups.com

emailinfo@ups.com

invoice-notification@ups.com

donotreply@ups.com

ups@emails.ups.com

ups@upsemail.com

UPSAdministrationSupport@ups.com

no.reply@upsbilling.ups.com

How to track a UPS package

Click here to track a UPS package through their website.