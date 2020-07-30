University of Central Florida to hold virtual commencement for 2020 graduates

article

The University of Central Florida (UCF) will hold a virtual commencement for graduates on August 1st.

All of the school's 2020 graduates will reportedly be recognized in separate and successive ceremonies for 12 colleges. These will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the last one starts at 6 p.m. All the graduates' names will be read aloud and displayed on the screen.

The university said that Disney executive and UCF alumnus George Kalogridis will deliver the commencement address.

The ceremonies can be viewed on UCF's main Facebook and YouTube page.

