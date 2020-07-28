University of Central Florida offers free face mask to every student, faculty or staff member on campus

article

Students, faculty, and staff at the University of Central Florida (UCF) can receive a free face mask, the school said.

UCF recently installed nine vending machines throughout campus with cloth face masks for sale. The masks are reusable, cloth face coverings branded with the UCF logo.

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, the university is giving each student, faculty, and staff member a free mask. They just need to swipe a valid university ID card to receive their free face covering.

MORE NEWS: Tracking coronavirus: Florida reports 186 more deaths, becoming largest single-day increase yet

Students, staff, and faculty will be required to wear face coverings while in all indoor shared spaces on campus and outside when six-feet social distancing cannot be maintained.

Advertisement

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.