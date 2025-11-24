Universal Studios developing new safety technology for rides, patents reveal

The Brief New Universal patents detail sensor-equipped seats and robotic ride-inspection devices. Filings emerged months after a rider’s accidental death at Epic Universe. Experts say the technology shows a commitment to safety but may take years to deploy.



Universal Studios is pursuing new technology aimed at improving safety on its rides, according to recently published patent filings obtained by FOX 35.

The documents detail sensor-equipped seats and robotic inspection devices that could help detect problems before and during operation.

The Details:

The filings surface two months after a man died on the Stardust Racers coaster at Epic Universe, though experts say the patents predate the incident.

One patent application, filed in April and titled Seat Assembly Sensors and Controls, describes seats embedded with sensors capable of detecting a rider’s body position and automatically adjusting restraints for comfort and safety.

Illustrations show sensors placed throughout seat bases and harnesses.

Universal also received a patent this month for robotic rail units that can attach to and move along coaster tracks. The devices, first filed in 2023, use sensors and cameras to remotely inspect rides and identify safety concerns.

What they're saying:

Theme park analyst Tharin White, with EYNTK.info, said the technology could allow ride systems to verify that each passenger is seated and secured properly "without human intervention."

"It adjusts not only for comfort, but for safety aspects, and it allows the ride itself to check and make sure that the people who are in the seat — or in the seat as most comfortably and as safely as they can," he said. "Having a vehicle… that's attached to and kind of crawl the track, that's going to be a big time and money saver for universal. They'll be able to use it potentially for all of their rides."

The renewed attention to ride safety follows the September death of 32-year-old Kevin Rodriguez Zavala, who became unresponsive while riding Stardust Racers and later died of blunt-force injuries. His death was ruled an accident.

Attorney Albert Yonfa, not involved with the case, said the existence of the earlier patent filings could be viewed by Zavala’s attorneys as evidence that the company had identified safety gaps before the incident.

"This is not Universal taking steps in reaction to an incident that happened on their property. They had already identified something lacking in their safety procedures. And in this case, there's no way to identify whether somebody is properly restrained. If they're shifting, if they're moving in their seat," he explained.

Theme park expert Seth Kubersky, of TheUnofficialGuides.com, added that the patent activity reflects ongoing investment in guest safety.

"They do show that Universal continues to invest in research to make their attractions safer for their guests, and takes safety very seriously," he said.

Though experts caution that patented technology can take years to reach real-world use—and may never be implemented at all.