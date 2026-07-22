Universal Orlando reveals Fortnite scare zone for Halloween Horror Nights

The Brief Universal Orlando is bringing the world of Fortnite to life with a new scare zone for Halloween Horror Nights. The scare zone will be based on Fortnitemares, the in-game Halloween event. Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1



The world of Fortnite is coming to life at this year's Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Orlando announced Wednesday.

The game's Halloween event, Fortnitemares, will be the inspiration behind a new scare zone.

What we know about the Fortnitemares scare zone

The scare zone will drop visitors in a Halloween-inspired living battleground called Freaky Fields that is "overcome with a threatening force," Universal said in a news release.

As visitors make their way through the scare zone, visitors will encounter the Battle Bus, Fortnitemare characters and new additions exclusive to HHN.

Fortnitemares marks the first time Fortnite has been featured at Halloween Horror Nights. A similar scare zone will be featured at Universal Studios Hollywood's event.

Scare zones

There will be five scare zones featured at this year's event.

So far, Universal has announced Infernal Carnival of Nightmares, featuring Jack and Dr. Oddfellow; Sideshow of Decay, with Cindy Caine and Fortnitemares.

Haunted houses

HHN will also feature 10 haunted houses this year. Nine houses have been announced, including:

Sinners

Stranger Things 5

Hellraiser

Evil Dead Burn

Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control

H.R. Bloodengutz Presents: A Halloween Fright-Tacular

Madlands: Caged Cannibals

Cybergoria and Invasion: Alien Abduction

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida on select nights Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Tickets are currently on sale for the event, including single-night tickets and multi-night tickets such as Rush of Fear and Frequent Fear passes.