Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay reopens Saturday

Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando is open for business starting Saturday.

The water park closed down for the season last year.

Temperature screenings will be required to get in and there will be limited capacity. Masks will also be required inside restaurants and stores.

Walt Disney World has announced that Disney's Blizzard Beach is gearing up to reopen again as well. The water park will be opening one week from Sunday, on March 7.

Like Volcano Bay, guests at Blizzard Beach will have their temperatures checked and there will be limited capacity. Get more information about tickets, policies and other details here.

As for Disney's other water park, Typhoon Lagoon, no reopening date has been announced yet.