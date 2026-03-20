'Legacy of nightmares': Universal Orlando teases start of Halloween Horror Nights reveals

The Brief Halloween Horror Nights returns later this year, and Universal Orlando is ready to start revealing what it has in store for the event. Universal sent out a teaser hinting that reveals would begin on Saturday. Universal is promising a "legacy of nightmares" for this year's event, which celebrates its 35th year.



Is it too early to start thinking about Halloween?

Not for Universal Orlando, which has sent out its first teaser for Halloween Horror Nights.

The popular after-hours event returns this fall for its 35th year of "fear, screams and nightmares."

And it seems Universal is ready to share some details about what it has in store.

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Universal sent mailers to multiple media outlets that included a circus-style ticket hinting at a Halloween Horror Nights announcement on Saturday.

The front of the ticket says "Halloween Horror Nights 35" with the date of March 21, 2026, underneath. The back of the ticket, however, provides an even bigger tease, with the text promising "a legacy of nightmares begins to unveil on March 21, 2026."

A few letters on the ticket are in lowercase and together spell "icon," another detail that fans will appreciate.

Universal Orlando sent out a Halloween Horror Nights teaser on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

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What is Halloween Horror Nights?

Halloween Horror Nights is a separate ticket event that takes place at Universal Studios Florida in the fall.

The event typically features haunted houses based on horror movies and TV shows and original stories. Scare zones, themed food and live entertainment are also part of the lineup.

Universal has not yet revealed this year's theme or what haunted houses will be featured.

But fans can expect to learn something this weekend, with more reveals coming in the months leading up to the event.

When is Halloween Horror Nights?

This year's event will run on select nights from Aug. 28 through Nov. 1.

Ticket information and other details will be released later.