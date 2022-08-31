Universal Orlando reveals 'sinfully delicious' menu for Halloween Horror Nights 2022

article

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando kicks off in September with tastier treats than ever before.

In addition to ten frightening haunted houses, five scare zones, and two thrilling shows, there will be plenty of new specialty food and drinks, as well as the return of some fan favorites, for park guests to enjoy.

This year's menu across the park will offer more than 75 items inspired by this year's sinister lineup and will include a variety of gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan options – so there’s something for everyone!

| COMPLETE GUIDE TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2022 |

Here are some of the goodies guests can sink their teeth into at the highly-anticipated Halloween event:

Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich (inspired by "Sweet Revenge" scare zone):

Candy-corn sugar cookies filled with sweet corn ice cream (vegetarian).

Maggot Covered Cheese Dog (inspired by "Bugs: Eaten Alive" original haunted house):

A Korean-style hot dog with fresh mozzarella, rolled in puffed rice, topped with gochujang drizzle and black sesame seeds.

Save Your Tears Signature Cocktail (inspired by "The Weeknd: After Hours Nightmare" haunted house):

This signature drink mixes bourbon, peach brandy, single-pressed lemon juice, agave nectar and bitters – topped with peach bursting boba and served in a souvenir cup.

Lil’ Boo’s Spicy Pumpkin Bun (inspired by "Horrors of Halloween" scare zone):

A steamed bun filled with spicy butternut squash influenced by the beloved Halloween Horror Nights character (vegetarian).

Garlic Philly Cheese "Stake":

Tender shaved beef served on a black hoagie slider roll with caramelized onions, peppers, sautéed mushrooms, muenster cheese sauce and roasted garlic aioli.

Burning Skull:

Includes tequila, lime juice, simple syrup, mango nectar, pineapple juice, smoked chili bitters, jalapeno and basil concentrate, shaken and served in a light-up molded skull cup.

Día de los Muertos themed items:

Includes offerings inspired by Latin flavors such as Tamales Día de los Muertos(gluten-free) – pork tamales topped with red mole sauce and cotija cheese; and Roasted Sweet Potato & Mushroom Street Tacos (vegan and gluten-free) – roasted sweet potato and mushroom tacos topped with onions, vegan crumbled cheese and cilantro; also served with birria consommé.

Fried Zombie Brains:

Fried cauliflower florets tossed in spicy gochujang sauce and garnished with toasted sesame seeds and scallions (vegan).

Petrified Rat Tails:

Funnel fries with creamy crab dip, sliced scallions and seasoned with herbs and spices.

Tombstone Red Velvet Cake Pop:

A red velvet cake pop coated in buttercream on a bed of crushed chocolate cookie crumbs and garnished with white chocolate bones (vegetarian).

Pizza Skull:

Pepperoni and cheese stuffed skulls served with a marinara dipping sauce.

Returning fan-favorites:

Pizza Fries: Fries piled high with sausage, pepperoni, marinara sauce and loads of cheese. Also available this year are Vegan Pizza Fries – topped with marinara sauce, vegan cheese, vegan pepperoni and vegan sausage crumbles.

S’mores Fries: Sweet potato fries drizzled with melted chocolate, graham cracker crumbs and marshmallows

Traditional Twisted Taters (vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options): Fried spiralized ribbon potato thinly sliced and skewered with season salt, garlic parmesan, sour cream & chives, or ghost pepper seasoning options. Guests can also enjoy the variations Blood ‘n Guts Twisted Tater - smothered with chili and roasted red pepper queso; and Fiery Twisted Tater with Queso(vegetarian) – complete with white cheese sauce and sprinkled with flaming hot crunchy cheese puffs, and ghost pepper seasoning

Halloween Horror Nights begins Sept. 2 and will run select nights through Oct. 31.