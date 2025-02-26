Universal Orlando Resort to add new features in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The Brief Universal Islands of Adventure will be launching an all-new, next-generation collection of interactive wands on March 1. Guests will be able to experience more magic in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter thanks to Second Generation Interactive Wands that feature lights and haptic effects. With the Universal Orlando Resort App, guests will also be able to cast spells in new locations.



Wizards at Universal Orlando Resort have an opportunity to personalize their magical experience in a way that has never been done before. The theme park invites guests in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to discover more magic with a brand new next-generation collection of interactive wands.

New Second Generation Interactive Wands

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be introducing new interactive wands for guests to enjoy on March 1.

Along with the Universal Orlando Resort App, these wands will give wizards an enhanced and exhilarating adventure in the world of witchcraft and wizardry.

A few of the latest features include:

Four new designs

New illumination effects

Haptic vibrations

Exclusive, unique packaging

Spell map for locations to practice magic

Information on how to perform wizardry with Universal Play

The new illumination effects and haptic vibrations will be custom to each spell, so wizards can feel the effects of their spellcasting.

Guests will be able to take their wizarding skills to the next level with Universal Play, which is available within the Universal Orlando Resort App.

What is Universal Play?

Dig deeper:

Universal Play is a feature on the Universal Orlando Resort App that allows users to interact with attractions, level up and complete challenges.

After connecting the wand to Universal Play, guests will have the chance for a more customized experience, including the following:

Personalization - Guests can create their own Wizard Profile where they select their Wizard Name, Hogwarts House, Avatar and Patronus. Each guests' attributes will be integrated into their spellcasting, meaning the process will be more personalized than ever before.

Exclusive Adventures - Guests can complete exclusive adventures based on levels of difficulty and expertise in order to improve their wizarding level and mastery of magic.

House Points - Members of their respective house will have a reason to brag after racking up points with every spell cast. Guests can keep track of their House Points, Wizarding Level progress, Achievements and Spellwork in the Leaderboard through Universal Play. With a higher Wizarding Level, more spell and adventures will be unlocked. Every day, a House Cup will be rewarded to the House that has the most points.

New places to cast your spell

With new wands, comes new locations for wizards to practice spells. New spots include:

The Duelling Club Tent - Located in Hogsmeade, guests can test their dueling spells ability with an abandoned dueling dummy.

The Owl Post - Located in Hogsmeade, guests can cast a spell to try and freeze mischievous pixies across a window as they hide behind packages.

Knockturn Alley Staircase - Located in Diagon Alley, guests attempt to defend themselves by conjuring a patronus after a de-mentor emerges onto the scene.

Ariadne's Spinners - Located in Diagon Alley, guests need to cast a spell to repel various spiders before they take over newspaper-covered windows.

Knockturn Alley Sky - Located in Diagon Alley, guests can control storms and calm the sky after casting a spell into the nighttime sky.

In the Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic at Epic Universe, guests will have 14 more wand magic locations to appreciate.

The all-new collection of Second-Generation Interactive Wands can be purchased at Ollivanders Wand Shop in Hosgmeade and Diagon Alley, Cosme Acajor Baguettes Magique in Place Cachée and other locations throughout Universal Orlando Resort.

