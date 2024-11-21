Universal Orlando kicks off holiday celebration with festive experiences

article

Universal Orlando Resort’s annual holiday celebration begins Friday, offering a season of festive experiences for visitors of all ages.

Running daily from Nov. 22 through Dec. 31, the event features a wide array of activities inspired by beloved characters and holiday traditions, all included with park admission.

Guests can immerse themselves in Christmas magic at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Immersive experiences

Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter:

Both Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley will showcase holiday-themed décor, seasonal performances, and the "Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle" nighttime spectacle.

Guests can also enjoy Hot Butterbeer, a seasonal favorite.

Grinchmas:

Seuss Landing transforms into Whoville, where visitors can meet the Grinch and watch a live performance of Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s:

Larger-than-life balloons and colorful floats bring cherished characters and holiday traditions to life.

New Holiday Tribute Store

This year’s all-new Holiday Tribute Store features immersive, holiday pop-up book-inspired rooms themed to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Earl the Squirrel.

Guests can shop for seasonal treats, Grinchmas apparel, and other exclusive merchandise, including Earl the Squirrel’s storybook, The Tale of Earl the Squirrel.

Festive Food and Add-On Experiences

Seasonal treats include Peppermint Cheesecake Bars, Grinch Cookies, and the Ugly Sweater Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium.

Visitors can also enhance their holiday experience with special add-ons like:

The Universal Holiday Tour: A guided experience featuring meet-and-greets with Santa and the Grinch, reserved seating for shows, and exclusive holiday treats.

The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast: A plated breakfast with the Grinch and other characters from Seuss Landing at Circus McGurkus Café Stoo-pendous.

Holiday Spirit Beyond the Parks

Universal CityWalk and Universal Orlando’s hotels are also decked out for the season.

CityWalk features themed holiday cocktails at The Green & Red Coconut Club and meet-and-greets with Earl the Squirrel.

The hotels will host Christmas tree lighting's, Hanukkah menorah ceremonies, and special holiday menus.

Visitors can also ring in the New Year with live entertainment, midnight countdowns, and extended celebrations across the destination.

Universal Orlando’s holiday celebration runs through Dec. 31. Special offers, including vacation packages and the "Florida Unlimited Days Ticket," are available to help guests plan their visit.

For more information, visit UniversalOrlando.com/Holidays.