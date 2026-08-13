PopStroke’s massive I-Drive flagship on track for 2026 holiday opening near convention center

The Brief PopStroke is building its largest and boldest venue to date on International Drive near the Orange County Convention Center. The multi-million-dollar concept features two professionally designed 18-hole courses, waterfalls, a shark and stingray tank, and mobile app food and drink delivery. The flagship location is on schedule to open in early to mid-December, just in time for the holiday and convention seasons.



Waterfalls, stingrays, and sharks! Oh, my!

Golfers, get your putters ready! PopStroke is building its biggest and most over-the-top location yet in Orlando, featuring waterfalls, caves and a shark tank.

Local perspective:

PopStroke has unveiled plans for two elaborate miniature golf courses, expected to open later this year.

The two-story venue at 8554 International Drive will also include indoor and outdoor dining, a rooftop terrace, beer garden, children’s playground and five bars.

The national golf entertainment company said the two 18-hole courses will include a river system, pedestrian bridges and waterfalls reaching 13 feet. One course will climb in elevation, with several holes built above the property’s largest waterfall.

Guests will also play through a cave alongside a tank housing six sharks and stingrays.

The courses will feature hole-in-one cameras and app-based scoring. Guests will be able to order food and drinks through the PopStroke app, including drink delivery on the course.

What they're saying:

The national golf entertainment giant, that is co-owned by Tiger Woods, is driving into I-Drive with its largest venue ever.



"This is our biggest, most impressive, and boldest version of ourselves yet... with two 18-hole dramatic golf courses featuring waterfalls, a shark tank, and stingrays," said Greg Bartoli, PopStroke Founder & CEO. "And of course, mobile app delivery for cocktails and food anywhere on the property."

While the courses are professionally designed, executives say you don't need to be a pro to play.

"We have the unique benefit of offering incredibly designed putting courses that resonate with people of all ages from 3 years old up to 90 years old," Bartoli said.

The new venue near the Orange County Convention Center is on track to open just in time for the holiday rush.

"We’re opening in early to mid-December, and we're right on track," Bartoli added. "That’s great news right before the holiday season and ahead of convention season in January."

And don't worry about the Central Florida heat. The outdoor courses will be equipped with shade trees, cooling fans, and misters so you can focus on your swing, not your sweat.

PopStroke operates more than 20 locations nationwide and is backed by investors including TaylorMade. The company said the Orlando location is designed to serve tourists, convention visitors and large groups.