$1.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Illinois; $1M sold in Florida

article

The Brief Someone has won the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot from the Aug. 12 drawing. The single jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Illinois, officials said. The cash value is estimated to be $450.5 million. Double check those tickets: A ticket worth $1 million was sold in Florida.



Someone has won the $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The single-winning ticket – matching all six numbers – was sold in Illinois, officials said. The estimated cash prize is worth $450.5 million – the eighth-largest jackpot in the game's history.

Even if you did not win the jackpot, make sure to double-check those Powerball tickets as four tickets worth $1-$2 million – matching 5 of the white ball numbers – were sold in Arizona, California, Florida, and North Carolina, officials said.

Powerball numbers from August 12 drawing

By the numbers:

The winning numbers from Wednesday's drawing were 4, 26, 66, 67, and 69. The red Powerball was 9. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

Check those tickets: 3 million winning tickets sold

Officials said more than 3 million tickets won cash prizes in Wednesday's drawing by matching at least one of the winning numbers.

What they're saying:

"Congratulations to our newest Powerball jackpot winner in Illinois," said Stephen Durrell, chair of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Kansas Lottery, in a news release.

"For more than three decades, Powerball has shown that a winning ticket can be sold anywhere the game is played, giving every $2 ticket the chance to change not only a winner’s life, but generations to come. As participation continues to grow across markets, players are helping fuel larger jackpots and create even greater excitement for the game."

When is the next Powerball drawing?

The next drawing is on Saturday night, August 15. The Powerball Jackpot will reset to $20 million.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Each play is $2.

The drawings are held at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahasee, Florida.

Jackpot winners can select a single lump-sum payment or annual payments over a span of 29 years.

8th-largest Powerball jackpot in history

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.817 Billion – Dec. 24, 2025 - AR $1.787 Billion – Sept. 6, 2025 – MO, TX $1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR $1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA $1.040 Billion – Aug. 12, 2026 – IL $842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

2026 Powerball Jackpot winners

Jan. 21, 2026 - $209.3 Million – North Carolina

March 2, 2026 - $250.8 Million – Arkansas

April 6, 2026 - $230.8 Million – Delaware

April 29, 2026 - $143 Million – Indiana, Kansas

May 2, 2026 - $20 Million – Florida, Texas

Aug. 12, 2026 - $1.040 Billion – Illinois