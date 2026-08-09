FWC sets 2026 Gulf gag grouper recreational fishing season dates

The Brief Florida's 2026 recreational gag grouper season in Gulf state waters will run from Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, aligning with federal NOAA Fisheries regulations. Anglers are limited to two gag groupers per person per day (with a 24-inch minimum total length) as part of a four-grouper aggregate limit. Private boat anglers targeting gag grouper must obtain the free, annual State Reef Fish Angler Designation before heading out on the water.



The 2026 recreational fishing season for gag grouper in Florida’s Gulf state waters has been set.

According to an executive order from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, recreational fishing for gag groupers begins September 1 through September 30 and closes at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. All state waters off Monroe County are excluded, the FWC said.

Men fish from a boat off the coast of Fort DeSoto Park in St. Petersburg, Florida, on May 18, 2026. (Photo by Ronen Tivony/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Aligning with NOAA fishing regulations

What we know:

The 2026 gag group recreation fishing season was modified to align with NOAA Fisheries regulations, the FWC said.

According to NOAA Fisheries – who manages fisheries in federal Gulf waters – the recreational season for gag grouper is closed from Jan 1 to August 31. For further information on fishing regulations, visit NOAA's website.

Gag Grouper. Source: NOAA Fisheries

About the species: Gag Grouper

Identified by its small eyes, pointed snout and varying colors from gray to light brown, the gag grouper is sought after by both recreational and commercial fisheries, the Florida Museum reported. Due to this, the species is vulnerable to overfishing. The mature male population has dramatically decreased due to being targeted by larger fish – leading to reproductive concerns, the museum said.

Gag grouper are typically found near rocky or grassy bottoms of coastal waters in the Western Atlantic – where they hunt crustaceans and smaller fish – the Florida Museum said, or rocky ledges along the eastern Gulf.

Catch limits for gag grouper

According to Gulf regulations, recreational fishers may not possess or harvest no more than four grouper species per person/per day.

The FWC provided Gulf regulations specifically for gag grouper, which states:

Minimum size: 24 inches — total length

Daily bag limit: Two per person within four grouper aggregate, 0 fish bag limit for charter captain and crew

Season: Open September 1–30, 2026

The recreational harvest of gag grouper in Atlantic waters closed Aug. 2. For Atlantic regulations, visit the FWC's website.

The backstory:

The open season modification was set to help prevent exceeding the recreational quota and reduce the likelihood of a quota payback in 2027, FWC reported.

In June, NOAA implemented a framework to reduce the catch limits as well as create a closed season for species in the Gulf Other Shallow-Water Grouper (SWG) complex, including: scamp, yellow mouth grouper, black grouper, and yellowfin grouper. The aim of this rule – which goes into effect January 1, 2027 – is to reduce biological catch by 54.7%.

Obtaining a State Reef Fish Angler Designation

Those planning to fish for gag grouper or other specific reef fish species from a private recreational vessel, must first sign up for the State Reef Fish Angler Designation or renew the designation annually.

The designation is necessary for recreational anglers and divers fishing from a private boat anywhere in Florida intending to harvest or possess reef fish species. For the full list, visit the FWC's website.

Sign-up for the designation is free and helps the FWC with determining how many people are targeting reef fish, what they're seeing and what is being harvested on the water.