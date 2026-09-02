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Universal Orlando adds more dates to Epic Universe after-hours event

By
FOX 35 Orlando
Universal Studios Florida News
Published September 2, 2026 11:58 AM EDT
Published September 2, 2026 11:58 AM EDT
article

Epic Universe, the newest theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, at night. (Credit: Universal Orlando)

The Brief

    • Universal Nights, an after-hours event coming to Epic Universe, will debut in October.
    • Initially, Universal only offered two nights for the event, but, due to popular demand, the resort added three more event nights.
    • The limited-capacity event will include access to attractions, character interactions and complimentary snacks and beverages.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is expanding the new after-hours event coming to Epic Universe.

Universal Nights will be offered on three more nights, the resort announced Wednesday.

Initially, the after-hours event was only scheduled for Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. But Universal has decided to add more dates after high demand.

The additional nights are:

  • Saturday, Oct. 24
  • Friday, Nov. 6
  • Friday, Nov. 20

What is Universal Nights?

Universal Nights, the first-ever separately ticketed after-hours event for Epic Universe, will be a limited-capacity event with lower crowds.

It will include access to the park's attractions, characters interactions, live entertainment and complimentary snacks and beverages.

The event will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight, but ticket holders can enter Epic Universe as early as 7 p.m.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $179.99 per person. Universal passholders can receive a 10% discount.

Tickets went on sale in August, and, since then, the Oct. 17 event date has sold out.

Tickets are still available for the other nights. 

The Source: This article was written with information released by Universal Orlando Resort and previous reporting. 

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