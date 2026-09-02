Universal Orlando adds more dates to Epic Universe after-hours event

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The Brief Universal Nights, an after-hours event coming to Epic Universe, will debut in October. Initially, Universal only offered two nights for the event, but, due to popular demand, the resort added three more event nights. The limited-capacity event will include access to attractions, character interactions and complimentary snacks and beverages.



Universal Orlando is expanding the new after-hours event coming to Epic Universe.

Universal Nights will be offered on three more nights, the resort announced Wednesday.

Initially, the after-hours event was only scheduled for Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. But Universal has decided to add more dates after high demand.

The additional nights are:

Saturday, Oct. 24

Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 20

What is Universal Nights?

Universal Nights, the first-ever separately ticketed after-hours event for Epic Universe, will be a limited-capacity event with lower crowds.

It will include access to the park's attractions, characters interactions, live entertainment and complimentary snacks and beverages.

The event will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight, but ticket holders can enter Epic Universe as early as 7 p.m.

How much are tickets?

Tickets start at $179.99 per person. Universal passholders can receive a 10% discount.

Tickets went on sale in August, and, since then, the Oct. 17 event date has sold out.

Tickets are still available for the other nights.