Universal Orlando adds more dates to Epic Universe after-hours event
ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal Orlando is expanding the new after-hours event coming to Epic Universe.
Universal Nights will be offered on three more nights, the resort announced Wednesday.
Initially, the after-hours event was only scheduled for Oct. 3 and Oct. 17. But Universal has decided to add more dates after high demand.
The additional nights are:
- Saturday, Oct. 24
- Friday, Nov. 6
- Friday, Nov. 20
What is Universal Nights?
Universal Nights, the first-ever separately ticketed after-hours event for Epic Universe, will be a limited-capacity event with lower crowds.
It will include access to the park's attractions, characters interactions, live entertainment and complimentary snacks and beverages.
The event will take place from 9 p.m. to midnight, but ticket holders can enter Epic Universe as early as 7 p.m.
How much are tickets?
Tickets start at $179.99 per person. Universal passholders can receive a 10% discount.
Tickets went on sale in August, and, since then, the Oct. 17 event date has sold out.
Tickets are still available for the other nights.
The Source: This article was written with information released by Universal Orlando Resort and previous reporting.