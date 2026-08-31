Massive cleanup of abandoned, dangerous debris home in Titusville sparked by FOX 35 report

The Brief A hurricane-hazardous home has finally been cleaned up in Titusville. It took nearly a year for the eyesore to get addressed, but community members stepped in to help following a FOX 35 report. Two small business owners donated time, energy and resources to clean up the overlooked neighborhood.



A Titusville neighborhood is finally resting easier after an abandoned property left piled high with dangerous debris was cleared away—all thanks to a group of generous community members who saw a FOX 35 story and decided to take action.

Neighbors on Palomino Drive had been living next to the severe safety hazard for nearly a year, terrified of what would happen if severe weather pushed the loose junk into their homes.

Hazard home cleaned up

The backstory:

The trouble on Palomino Drive began last year after the property’s original owner passed away.

Following his death, the home quickly fell into disrepair and attracted suspicious activity. According to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the property around 15 times between January and March of this year alone for evictions, trespassers and even a report of a bonfire on the lot.

While the derelict house was finally demolished in April, the site was left covered in massive piles of leftover demolition debris, overgrown vegetation, and trash.

‘Don’t have to see that anymore’

What they're saying:

With Florida in the middle of hurricane season, residents grew terrified that high winds would turn the junk into airborne missiles.

"Flying into neighbors' homes, not being taken care of and next thing you know it's going to shatter windows and fly into their house and across the street," neighbor Malilia Fleese told FOX 35 in July.

Following FOX 35’s initial report in July, relief finally came to Palomino Drive.

It took 12 full trips to clear away all the trash and junk that had been accumulating on the lot since last October. Volunteers worked tirelessly across an entire weekend to haul the debris to and from the local dump.

"We don’t have to see that anymore," Patty Evans said, expressing her immense relief after watching the final load leave the street.

The massive cleanup has freed the neighborhood from the hazardous eyesore, as well as the constant threat of rats, pests and squatters who frequently rummaged through the pile.

"We had a guy that come and try to steal the pump off the well," Evans recalled of the previous safety issues.

With the piles officially gone, residents no longer have to worry about flying objects damaging their property when bad weather rolls through.

"I’m feeling wonderful," Evans said. "Nothing's going to blow away."

Neighbors helping neighbors

The resolution didn't come from county crews or the property owner—it came from community members stepping up after watching FOX 35's original report.

Elizabeth Baker, a Titusville resident who doesn't even live on Palomino Drive, saw the July story and immediately decided to start making phone calls to find a solution.

"The first thing that pops in my head is the words of Dolly Parton, 'where there's a will there's a way,'" Baker said. "We can all work together to find a solution and that is what this is about."

Baker connected with local professionals who were willing to donate their time, equipment and labor to help the neighborhood.

"Ben from Sweet Southern Scapes, him and his friend Jeff from Volusia County showed up and got this job done," Baker said.

The duo took on the grueling, weekend-long task without asking for anything in return.

"Ben’s a great guy. He did this for free," Evans said. "With a few extra help like you and Elizabeth and all the great people in the community," the neighborhood was able to achieve what seemed impossible just weeks earlier.

Site inspection comes next

What's next:

While the trash and storm hazards have been removed, one safety concern remains on the property: a large, open hole left behind where the home's old septic system used to be.

"We have a septic tank with no cover, so it’s still dangerous," Evans explained. "Someone could fall on it."

While Evans continues to warn local children to stay far away from the lot, she is thankful that dealing with a covered hole is the only issue left on the table.

According to Evans, the county health department is expected to inspect the lot sometime this week to address the remaining sewer issue.