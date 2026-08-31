Full Sail University cuts 180 positions amid 'organizational realignment'

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The Brief Full Sail University has cut 180 positions as part of an "organizational realignment." The school said the cuts affected jobs across multiple areas, including academic, administrative and operational. No degree programs were eliminated with the cuts, the school said.



Full Sail University has eliminated 180 positions across its campus as part of what officials call an "organizational realignment."

In a statement, the school said the cuts affect multiple areas, including academic, administrative and operational.

"Changes in workflows, enrollment patterns, and technology have altered where Full Sail needs to focus and which roles are required to best serve the institution for the future," the university said in a statement.

Full Sail said employees affected by the cuts are receiving support from human resources.

According to the school, no degree programs are being eliminated as part of the realignment and the charges are intended to "maintain continuity of instruction" for students and graduates.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver an exceptional educational experience now and into the future," Full Sail said in a statement.

Full Sail has not said which positions have been eliminated or when the cuts were implemented.

Full Sail laid off 100+ faculty and staff in 2025

In 2025, Full Sail reduced its workforce by 5%, laying off 120 faculty and staff.

At the time, the school said the decision was for its "long-term sustainability."

What is Full Sail University?

Full Sail University is a private, for-profit college in Winter Park.

The school offers programs related to the entertainment and media industry, including creative writing, film production and game development.

Some of its graduates have worked on award-winning projects.