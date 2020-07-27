United Launch Alliance, NASA to send Mars rover 'Perseverance' into space on Thursday

article

We will soon be one step closer to putting humans on Mars.

NASA said that on Thursday, United Launch Alliance (ULA) will launch the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover into space. It will travel aboard the company's Atlas V rocket, lifting off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

They said that the launch is currently a 'go' and is targeting 7:50 a.m. on Thursday, July 30th.

Perseverance is reportedly NASA's latest Red Planet rover. It is scheduled to land on the planet, specifically at Jezero Crater, on February 18th, 2021. Once there, it will search for astrobiological evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars. It will gather rock and soil samples for its future return to Earth while characterizing the planet's climate and geology.

The mission, which will pave the way for human exploration of Mars, is NASA's most ambitious Mars mission yet, totaling around $3 billion, NASA reported. The rover itself weighs just 2,300 pounds. It will carry along with it the 'Ingenuity Mars Helicopter,' marking the first attempt ever at powered, controlled flight on another planet.

This illustration depicts NASA's Perseverance rover operating on the surface of Mars. Perseverance will land at the Red Planet's Jezero Crater a little after 3:40 p.m. EST (12:40 p.m. PST) on Feb. 18, 2021. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Lori Glaze of NASA described the Perseverance rover as "the most sophisticated mission we’ve ever sent to the red planet‘s surface.” The last Mars rover, 'Curiosity,' returned lots of insightful information, but Perseverance has many more capabilities.

However, getting it to Mars is no easy prospect. Mars and Earth are only on the same side of the sun together once every 26 months. So, if for whatever reason the launch doesn’t happen and the rover has to go back into storage, it could cost NASA half a billion dollars.

