United Airlines breaks ground on $315 million maintenance complex at Orlando International Airport

United Airlines has begun construction on a new $315 million Technical Operations complex at Orlando International Airport (MCO), marking a significant investment in the region’s aviation infrastructure.

"This project strengthens the region’s position as a leader in aviation"

What we know:

The airline broke ground Thursday on the 354,400-square-foot maintenance campus, which will feature two hangars, a warehouse, shops, offices, work areas, and staff parking facilities. The facility will accommodate up to six narrow-body aircraft or a combination of one wide-body and three narrow-body aircraft simultaneously.

United’s new complex will be located along Tradeport Drive on the west side of the airport, consolidating its maintenance workforce of more than 1,000 employees into a single site. The airline will continue to operate its existing facilities during construction, with plans to vacate and demolish an older hangar dating back to 1954 once the new campus is complete.

What they're saying:

"Modernizing our footprint at Orlando International Airport will help support the needs of our growth strategy while also bringing our maintenance team closer together," said Kirk Limacher, United’s senior vice president of Tech Ops, Planning and Strategy. "Orlando’s ideal location enables us to route aircraft while minimizing ferry expenses, ensuring we continue to operate efficiently and dependably."

The project is part of a landmark agreement between United and the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA). GOAA CEO Kevin J. Thibault called the development a "transformative investment" that enhances the airport’s capabilities and creates new economic opportunities.

United currently operates more than 40 daily departures from MCO and has the world’s largest mainline aircraft fleet. The new facility is expected to open in late 2027.

"This project strengthens the region’s position as a leader in aviation," said Tim Weisheyer, chairman of the GOAA Board. "United’s investment aligns with our strategic plan and ensures long-term benefits for both the community and industry."

