Unique launch planned on Wednesday at Cape Canaveral

NASA’s Ionospheric Connection Explorer (ICON) satellite is scheduled to launch Wednesday, Oct. 9, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

ICON will be air-launched from a Northrop Grumman Pegasus XL rocket, carried by the company’s L-1011 aircraft, Stargazer. The launch is currently scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EDT. Weather officials from the U.S. Air Force 45th Space Wing predict a 40 percent chance of favorable weather conditions for launch. Primary concerns are cumulus clouds and lightning.