Unidentified man grabs woman from behind while on morning jog through Orlando

An unknown man grabbed a woman from behind while she was jogging in Orlando.

The Orlando Police Department says that the incident occurred on the morning of September 23. The victim was running on the NorthLake Parkway Trail when someone grabbed her from behind. The victim screamed and was able to swing her arms to fight the assailant off. He immediately fled.

They said that the victim was not injured and was unable to provide a description of the suspect.

"Incidents like this are frightening. The victim did everything right. She chose not to wear headphones and was able to hear the suspect running behind her. The Orlando Police Department wants the citizens to know that safety is our number one priority," the Orlando Police Department said.

They went on to encourage people that "If you see something, say something," as they cannot be on every street in every home of the city. Call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS if you see anything suspicious.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.